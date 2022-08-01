Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’146 0.2%  SPI 14’446 0.4%  Dow 32’928 0.3%  DAX 13’480 0.0%  Euro 0.9744 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’711 0.1%  Gold 1’768 0.1%  Bitcoin 22’137 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9490 -0.3%  Öl 99.6 -9.5% 
0 CHF Kommission
Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.08.2022 17:30:13

DGAP-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group
4.94 EUR -4.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

01.08.2022 / 17:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 2. Interim report

In the period from 25. July 2022 up to and including 29.  July 2022 were 1.150 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 25 July 2022 up to and including 29 July 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total Number of Shares (Shares)   Average Price (Euro) Volume (Euro)  
25.07.22 0   - -  
26.07.22 570   5.20 2,964.00  
27.07.22 0   - -  
28.07.22 495   5.18 2,564.10  
29.07.22 -   - -  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 25 July 2022 up to and including 29 July 2022 amounts to 1,150 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 01 August 2022

Cryptology Asset Group plc Der Verwaltungsrat
 


01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1410697  01.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410697&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13:20 Meta steckt in Schwierigkeiten
09:56 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
29.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
29.07.22 DAX Ausblick: Apple und Amazon ??berzeugen - US-Quartalszahlen geben Au...
29.07.22 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen nach Zahlen gesucht
29.07.22 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
29.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Apple&Amazon jump📱Stocks advance📈 Earnings: ExxonMobil&Chevron🛢️ Consumer stocks📊
29.07.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Sprungbrett 3’600? / Microsoft – Bullen bleiben am Drücker
28.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’721.56 16.27 TSSMOU
Short 11’922.15 13.93 SSSMVU
Short 12’402.47 8.14 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’145.91 29.07.2022 17:31:09
Long 10’699.39 17.98 XSSMKU
Long 10’335.15 11.37 JSSMVU
Long 10’048.61 8.81 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Drohende Rücksetzer nach jüngsten Gewinnen: SMI im Feiertag -- DAX schliesst an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
CoinShares-CSO rechnet mit Bitcoin-Höchstständen in den kommenden zwei Jahren - die Gründe
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich fester
Varta-Aktie fällt: Hohe Kosten zwingen Varta zur Anpassung der Jahresziele
Lufthansa-Aktie tiefer: Lufthansa-Piloten votieren in Urabstimmung für Streik - Lufthansa sichert sich nachhaltigen Flugkraftstoff von Shell
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim hat das Dach- und Dämmstoffgeschäft von SES übernommen
Schlechte Neuigkeiten für Apple-Fans? Weshalb ein Analyst mit einer drastischen Preiserhöhung der neuen iPhones rechnet
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
thyssenkrupp-Aktie verliert: Krupp-Stiftung hält Einstieg von Nordrhein-Westfalen bei thyssenkrupp-Stahlsparte für möglich
Bayer-Aktie höher: Bei Bayer sollen künftig mehr Medikamente in die klinische Phase gebracht werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit