Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’117 0.2%  SPI 14’359 0.1%  Dow 32’009 0.3%  DAX 13’167 -0.7%  Euro 0.9857 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’591 -0.2%  Gold 1’718 -0.6%  Bitcoin 21’046 -3.4%  Dollar 0.9652 0.3%  Öl 105.2 1.5% 
0 CHF Kommission

Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.07.2022 17:30:09

DGAP-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group
5.08 EUR 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

25.07.2022 / 17:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 1. Interim report

In the period from 18.  July 2022 up to and including 22.  July 2022 were 2.300 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total Number of Shares (Shares)   Average Price (Euro) Volume (Euro)  
18.07.22 380   4.01 1,523.80  
19.07.22 445   4.10 1,824.50  
20.07.22 540   5,00 2,700.00  
21.07.22 555   4.99 2,774.40  
22.07.22 380   5.08 1,930.40  
           

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022 amounts to 2.300 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 25 July 2022

Cryptology Asset Group plc Der Verwaltungsrat
 


25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1405179  25.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405179&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen