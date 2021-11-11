SMI 12’434 0.3%  SPI 16’036 0.2%  Dow 35’990 -0.3%  DAX 16’074 0.0%  Euro 1.0565 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’350 0.0%  Gold 1’861 0.7%  Bitcoin 59’727 0.2%  Dollar 0.9210 0.3%  Öl 82.7 0.0% 
Covestro Aktie [Valor: 29178035 / ISIN: DE0006062144]
11.11.2021 16:10:11

DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Covestro
64.87 CHF 4.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back
Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

11.11.2021 / 16:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a share buy-back programme - final announcement

Covestro AG (the 'issuer') finalizes repurchase of shares.

In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021, a total number of 111,593 shares were acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of the issuer. This corresponds to 0,058% of the share capital.

Hence, the buy-back of own shares, as disclosed by the issuer pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on October 29, 2021 to begin on November 8, 2021 was completed on November 10, 2021.

The purchase of the shares was carried out by a commissioned bank and was exclusively effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021 the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
08-11-2021 55,000 54.1862258 2,980,242.42
09-11-2021 52,500 55.2655615 2,901,441.98
10-11-2021 4,093 55.0374786 225,268.40
Total 111,593 54.7252319 6,106,952.80
 

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the share buy-back
programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, November 11, 2021

Covestro AG

The Board of Management


11.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1248451  11.11.2021 

