DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: Covestro AG
Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen
Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Programme
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Information relating to a share buy-back programme - final announcement
Covestro AG (the 'issuer') finalizes repurchase of shares.
In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021, a total number of 111,593 shares were acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of the issuer. This corresponds to 0,058% of the share capital.
Hence, the buy-back of own shares, as disclosed by the issuer pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on October 29, 2021 to begin on November 8, 2021 was completed on November 10, 2021.
The purchase of the shares was carried out by a commissioned bank and was exclusively effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021 the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:
|Date
|Total number of repurchased shares (number)
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|Aggregated volume (EUR)
|08-11-2021
|55,000
|54.1862258
|2,980,242.42
|09-11-2021
|52,500
|55.2655615
|2,901,441.98
|10-11-2021
|4,093
|55.0374786
|225,268.40
|Total
|111,593
|54.7252319
|6,106,952.80
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the share buy-back
programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.
Leverkusen, November 11, 2021
Covestro AG
The Board of Management