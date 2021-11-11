DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a share buy-back programme - final announcement

Covestro AG (the 'issuer') finalizes repurchase of shares.

In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021, a total number of 111,593 shares were acquired in the course of the share buy-back programme of the issuer. This corresponds to 0,058% of the share capital.

Hence, the buy-back of own shares, as disclosed by the issuer pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on October 29, 2021 to begin on November 8, 2021 was completed on November 10, 2021.

The purchase of the shares was carried out by a commissioned bank and was exclusively effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

In the time period from November 8 until and including November 10, 2021 the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 08-11-2021 55,000 54.1862258 2,980,242.42 09-11-2021 52,500 55.2655615 2,901,441.98 10-11-2021 4,093 55.0374786 225,268.40 Total 111,593 54.7252319 6,106,952.80

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the share buy-back

programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, November 11, 2021

Covestro AG

The Board of Management