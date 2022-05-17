|
17.05.2022 19:00:05
DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 30th interim notification
Share buyback / 30th interim notification Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 9 May 2022 up to and including 11 May 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 75,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.
The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 2,553,597.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, Germany, 17 May 2022
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
17.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1354651 17.05.2022
Analysen zu CANCOM SE
|10:14
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.05.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
