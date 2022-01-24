SMI 11’881 -3.8%  SPI 15’073 -3.8%  Dow 33’401 -2.5%  DAX 15’011 -3.8%  Euro 1.0344 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’054 -4.1%  Gold 1’839 0.3%  Bitcoin 32’203 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9130 0.2%  Öl 86.2 -2.0% 
CANCOM Aktie [Valor: 883557 / ISIN: DE0005419105]
24.01.2022 19:00:04

DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

CANCOM
57.37 CHF 10.60%
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 14th interim notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 14th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 17 January 2022 up to and including 21 January 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 125,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
17.01.2022 25,000 57.2628
18.01.2022 25,000 56.3619
19.01.2022 25,000 57.3279
20.01.2022 25,000 57.6133
21.01.2022 25,000 55.6057
 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 1,100,775.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.cancom.com/investors/share-buy-back/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 24 January 2022

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board


24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1272067  24.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272067&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
