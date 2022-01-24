|
24.01.2022 19:00:04
DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Share buyback / 14th interim notification
Share buyback / 14th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 17 January 2022 up to and including 21 January 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 125,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.
The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 1,100,775.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.cancom.com/investors/share-buy-back/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, Germany, 24 January 2022
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1272067 24.01.2022
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE
|
19:00
|DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19:00
|DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|DGAP-PVR: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|DGAP-PVR: CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
17.01.22
|DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
17.01.22
|DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.01.22
|DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10.01.22
|DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CANCOM SE
|13.01.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.12.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.11.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.11.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.01.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.12.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.11.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.11.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.01.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.12.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.11.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.11.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.21
|CANCOM Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.21
|CANCOM Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.10.21
|CANCOM Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.08.21
|CANCOM Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.07.21
|CANCOM Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.05.21
|CANCOM Halten
|DZ BANK
SEBA Bank – Stefan Schwitter: Eine gute Einstiegsgelegenheit für Krypto Assets? | BX Swiss TV
Ist jetzt eine gute Einstiegsgelegenheit im in Kryptowährungen zu investieren? Durch die jüngsten Korrekturen am Krypto Markt bieten sich erneut attraktive Einstiegsgelegenheiten. Im heutigen Experteninterview erklärt Stefan Schwitter, Head Investment Solutions bei der SEBA Bank AG mit welchen Überlegungen Anleger in Krypto Assets investieren und wie eine sinnvolle Asset Allokation mit Kryptowährungen aussehen könnte. Zudem gibt Stefan Schwitter eine Prognose zum Bitcoin für die nächsten Monate.
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAusverkauf: SMI schliesst unter 12'000 Punkten -- DAX erleidet herbe Verluste -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ungleich
Anleger am heimischen Markt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen geht es zum Wochenstart weiter abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}