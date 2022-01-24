DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback / 14th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 17 January 2022 up to and including 21 January 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 125,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired

(in units) Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places

(in EUR) 17.01.2022 25,000 57.2628 18.01.2022 25,000 56.3619 19.01.2022 25,000 57.3279 20.01.2022 25,000 57.6133 21.01.2022 25,000 55.6057

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 1,100,775.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.cancom.com/investors/share-buy-back/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 24 January 2022

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board