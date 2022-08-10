Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11'146 0.1%  SPI 14'460 0.4%  Dow 32'774 -0.2%  DAX 13'701 1.2%  Euro 0.9712 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'749 0.9%  Gold 1'791 -0.2%  Bitcoin 22'387 1.2%  Dollar 0.9424 -1.2%  Öl 97.4 0.9% 
0 CHF Kommission

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.08.2022 19:40:05

DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.89 CHF -0.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

10.08.2022 / 19:40
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 10 August 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 11,194,089 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 August 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 7,574,804 1,244,922 2,374,363
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 425.00 425.00 425.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 417.15 417.15 417.15
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 421.6450 421.7354 421.6466

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c.  (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 421.6450 7,574,804
Cboe (UK)/BXE 421.7354 1,244,922
Cboe (UK)/CXE 421.6466 2,374,363

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6222V_1-2022-8-10.pdf


 

 

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

  Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
  Issue of subscription shares(Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  10 August 2022

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,979,239,765
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  1,031,098,461
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  20,015,420,726

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


10.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1417995  10.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1417995&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
09.08.22 BP Neutral Credit Suisse Group
05.08.22 BP Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.08.22 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.08.22 BP Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.08.22 BP Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

16:37 Vontobel: Pharmakonzerne auf Einkaufstour
14:04 Coinbase Aktie: Milliardenverlust wegen BTC-Crash – Blackrock im Blick
13:20 Volkswagen bestätigt Ausblick
10:16 SMI benötigt neue Impulse
09:29 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherer gegen den Trend gesucht
07:18 MarketFlow Live - Unity x Applovin🎮 Stocks📉 Focus: US CPI, EURUSD, Oil🎢 Earnings: Disney, Lenovo💻
05:58 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Pullback auf 13’000 Punkte? / Apple – Vor dem Widerstand
05:30 Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten
09.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp
05.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'609.15 18.43 XSSMDU
Short 11'813.64 13.76 WSSM2U
Short 12'391.04 8.02 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'145.70 10.08.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'708.26 19.39 XSSMKU
Long 10'411.08 12.89 WSSM8U
Long 9'977.60 8.61 VSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Skeptischer Barclays-Kommentar
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX legt letztlich deutlich zu -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Dufry-Aktie gewinnt: Verlust trotz Umsatzsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
Zurückhaltung vor Inflationsdaten: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI geht leichter in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Plug Power-Aktie legt an der NASDAQ dennoch zweistellig zu: Plug Power weitet Verluste aus
Big Pharma in China: Roche, Novartis & Co. im Wettlauf um einen schnell wachsenden Markt
Tesla-Kunde empört: Tesla verringert Reichweite und fordert 4'500 US-Dollar für erneute Freischaltung
Munich Re-Aktie legt zu: Munich Re übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen
Sika-Aktie legt dennoch zu: Verzögerung der MBCC-Akquisition durch Sika wegen britischer Kartellprüfung
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt: Musk verkauft Tesla-Aktien in Milliardenhöhe wegen Twitter-Rechtsstreit - Erste Tesla Semi bis Ende des Jahres

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit