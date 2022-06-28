Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’818 -0.8%  SPI 13’927 -0.9%  Dow 31’034 -1.3%  DAX 13’232 0.4%  Euro 1.0066 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’549 0.3%  Gold 1’820 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19’627 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9563 0.0%  Öl 117.7 1.8% 
1 Aktie gratis

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2022 19:30:04

DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.66 CHF -0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

28.06.2022 / 19:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

 BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 28 June 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,500,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 May 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,500,000 3,000,000 2,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 405.0000 403.0000 405.0000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 397.0500 397.6500 396.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 401.6546 401.3058 401.6451

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information: 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 401.6546 3,500,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 401.3058 3,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 401.6451 2,000,000

 

Individual transactions: 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5363Q_1-2022-6-28.pdf

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


28.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1385921  28.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385921&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
21.06.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.06.22 BP Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.06.22 BP Neutral Credit Suisse Group
01.06.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.05.22 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Wird es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch geben? Diese Frage sollte man sich laut Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr.Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG durchaus stellen. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Marco Ludescher die Auswirkungen der Inflation auf die Aktienmärkte und erklärt worauf Anleger sich vorbereiten sollten.

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:30 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:25 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ConocoPhillips
14:45 Valneva hofft noch immer
09:32 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:19 Marktüberblick: Pharma & HealthCare gesucht
08:49 SMI setzt Erholung fort
24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
24.06.22 Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’383.85 16.77 USSMMU
Short 11’606.41 12.44 USSMNU
Short 11’963.95 8.80 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’817.52 28.06.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’453.83 19.49 WSSMQU
Long 10’166.80 12.88 OSSMLU
Long 9’686.82 8.23 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie steigt leicht: UBS offenbar an US-Investmenthäusern als Grossaktionäre interessiert
Rezessionsängste sind zurück: US-Börsen geben nach -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus der Sitzung
Zinssorgen flauen etwas ab: US-Börsen schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztendlich zu
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk nutzte Kursrutsch des Dogecoin anscheinend um nachzukaufen
CS-Aktie höher: Bundesstrafgericht verurteilt Credit Suisse zu Busse von 2 Millionen Franken
Zum ersten Mal seit russischer Attacke auf die Ukraine: Die Schweiz importiert wieder Gold aus Russland
Krypto-Kritiker Bill Gates lehnt auch NFTs ab
Lindt-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CEO-Wechsel bei Lindt & Sprüngli findet im Oktober statt
Diese beiden Aktien sorgten für eine Meinungsverschiedenheit zwischen Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger
Zur Rose Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich vermehrt von Zur Rose

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste sind zurück: US-Börsen geben nach -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus der Sitzung

Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart letztlich noch deutlich in die Verlustzone. Der DAX konnte dagegen einen Teil seiner Gewinne bis zum Börsenschluss verteidigen. Die US-Börsenindizes drehen nach einem positiven Handelsstart ins Minus. Anleger in Fernost schoben die Märkte mehrheitlich erneut an.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit