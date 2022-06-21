Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’488 0.0%  SPI 13’510 0.0%  Dow 30’509 2.1%  DAX 13’292 0.2%  Euro 1.0168 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’494 0.7%  Gold 1’835 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’539 2.9%  Dollar 0.9657 -0.2%  Öl 115.0 0.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.06.2022 19:10:05

DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.69 CHF 1.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

21.06.2022 / 19:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 21 June 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 May 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 5,000,000 3,000,000 5,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 400.2500 400.2000 400.2500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 394.0000 393.7500 394.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 396.6078 396.6226 396.6078

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 396.6078 5,000,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 396.6226 3,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 396.6101 2,000,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6991P_1-2022-6-21.pdf

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


21.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1380679  21.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380679&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:33 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.06.22 BP Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.06.22 BP Neutral Credit Suisse Group
01.06.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.05.22 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

16:40 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:20 Thyssenkrupp legt Börsengang seiner Wasserstofftochter vorerst auf Eis
11:22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
10:06 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:23 Marktüberblick: Wochenstart mit positiven Vorzeichen
09:06 SMI startet schwerfällig in die neue Woche
07:54 Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV
20.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.84
Short 11’283.46 11.48 USSM6U
Short 11’614.77 8.40 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10’488.43 21.06.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’010.98 16.81 DSSMQU
Long 9’820.00 13.79
Long 9’328.28 8.08 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Aktien stark gefallen: Lohnt sich jetzt ein Einstieg?
Händler mahnen zur Vorsicht: SMI letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst noch in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mehrheitlich freundlich
Stabiler Wochenstart: SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Diesen Aktien bescheinigen JPMorgan-Analysten trotz Bärenmarkt starkes Kurspotenzial
Suze Orman: Das ist "die einzige Vermögensklasse, die in Inflationszeiten" gewinnt
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch im Plus: Credit Suisse offenbar von weiterem millionenschweren Rechtsfall bedroht
Goldpreis: Heftiger Ausverkauf an den Terminmärkten
Novartis-Aktie letztlich in Grün: Griechenland fordert Schadensersatz
Elon Musk: Tesla streicht jede zehnte Angestellten-Stelle - Tesla-Aktie gefragt
Valora-Aktie zieht klar an: Valora erwirbt weitere Tankstellenshops

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}