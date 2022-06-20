Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’486 0.3%  SPI 13’504 0.3%  Dow 29’889 -0.1%  DAX 13’266 1.1%  Euro 1.0177 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’470 0.9%  Gold 1’836 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19’636 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9676 -0.3%  Öl 114.5 0.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.06.2022 19:10:05

DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.64 CHF -10.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

20.06.2022 / 19:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 20 June 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 May 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 5,000,000 3,000,000 2,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 392.5500 392.4500 392.5000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 377.7000 377.7500 377.4000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 387.2943 387.3171 387.4238

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 387.2943 5,000,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 387.3171 3,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 387.4238 2,000,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5443P_1-2022-6-20.pdf

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1379729  20.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379729&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13.06.22 BP Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.06.22 BP Neutral Credit Suisse Group
01.06.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.05.22 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.05.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13:47 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
13:20 Bayer gewinnt Glyphosat-Prozess – vorerst
13:06 SMI mit gescheiterten Stabilisierungsversuch
11:48 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero springt zum DAX-Abschied
10:13 Das „R“-Wort ist zurück
15.06.22 Marktupdate 15. Juni: Notenbanken beenden Ära der Negativzinsen | BX Swiss TV
14.06.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: EMS-Chemie bestätigt Prognose - trotzdem Warnsignal?
14.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Stadler Rail AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.75
Short 11’284.62 10.84 USSM6U
Short 11’615.97 8.04 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10’485.91 20.06.2022 17:31:12
Long 10’010.06 18.19 DSSMQU
Long 9’820.00 13.72
Long 9’327.43 8.33 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Aktien stark gefallen: Lohnt sich jetzt ein Einstieg?
Stabiler Wochenstart: SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Jim Cramer: Bei diesen drei Aktien sollten Anleger Kursrückgänge zum Kauf nutzen
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch im Plus: Credit Suisse offenbar von weiterem millionenschweren Rechtsfall bedroht
Novartis-Aktie letztlich in Grün: Griechenland fordert Schadensersatz
Diesen Aktien bescheinigen JPMorgan-Analysten trotz Bärenmarkt starkes Kurspotenzial
Bitcoin & Co. fallen weiter: Kryptokurse am Vormittag
Tesla-Aktie mit vielen Belastungsfaktoren: Muss Tesla im zweiten Quartal Cash verbrennen?
Erholung am Kryptomarkt: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. legen zu
Bayer-Aktie höher: US-Umweltbehörde lässt EPA Glyphosat-Überprüfung wiederholen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit