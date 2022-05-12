DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ AGM 2022 poll results
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
12.05.2022 / 20:40
BP p.l.c
AGM 2022 poll results
BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022 and announces the results of the voting below.
|
|
Votes
For
|
%
|
Votes
Against
|
%
|Total Votes Cast (excluding withheld)
|% of issued share capital voted*
|
Votes Withheld**
|Resolution 1: Report and accounts
|11,888,811,888
|99.63
|43,967,714
|0.37
|11,932,779,602
|61.12%
|53,028,472
|Resolution 2: Directors' remuneration report
|11,117,563,056
|94.36
|665,022,090
|5.64
|11,782,585,146
|60.36%
|203,221,922
|Resolution 3: "Net Zero - from ambition to action" report
|10,243,411,197
|88.53
|1,327,625,024
|11.47
|11,571,036,221
|59.27%
|414,773,596
|Resolution 4: To re-elect Mr H Lund as a director
|11,522,425,313
|96.56
|410,700,046
|3.44
|11,933,125,359
|61.13%
|52,672,313
|Resolution 5: To re-elect Mr B Looney as a director
|11,782,025,805
|98.69
|156,794,718
|1.31
|11,938,820,523
|61.16%
|46,983,844
|Resolution 6: To re-elect Mr M Auchincloss as a director
|11,791,571,084
|98.78
|145,700,050
|1.22
|11,937,271,134
|61.15%
|48,544,835
|Resolution 7: To re-elect Mrs P R Reynolds as a director
|11,388,720,684
|95.42
|547,004,247
|4.58
|11,935,724,931
|61.14%
|50,091,676
|Resolution 8: To re-elect Miss P Daley as a director
|11,775,967,983
|98.66
|159,440,873
|1.34
|11,935,408,856
|61.14%
|50,404,614
|Resolution 9: To re-elect Mrs M B Meyer as a director
|11,571,670,836
|97.90
|247,989,413
|2.10
|11,819,660,249
|60.54%
|166,155,721
|Resolution 10: To re-elect Sir J Sawers as a director
|11,572,408,331
|96.96
|362,567,294
|3.04
|11,934,975,625
|61.14%
|50,842,596
|Resolution 11: To re-elect Mr T Morzaria as a director
|11,795,665,999
|98.83
|139,322,205
|1.17
|11,934,988,204
|61.14%
|50,827,765
|Resolution 12: To re-elect Mrs K Richardson as a director
|10,794,224,268
|90.43
|1,141,764,905
|9.57
|11,935,989,173
|61.14%
|49,826,797
|Resolution 13: To re-elect Dr J Teyssen as a director
|11,748,126,515
|98.44
|186,660,015
|1.56
|11,934,786,530
|61.13%
|51,029,439
|Resolution 14: Reappointment of auditor
|11,908,406,408
|99.69
|37,233,981
|0.31
|11,945,640,389
|61.19%
|40,185,810
|Resolution 15: Remuneration of auditor
|11,890,464,940
|99.63
|43,701,452
|0.37
|11,934,166,392
|61.13%
|51,657,005
|Resolution 16: Renewal of the BP ShareMatch UK Plan 2001
|11,833,757,590
|99.23
|91,540,475
|0.77
|11,925,298,065
|61.09%
|60,531,313
|Resolution 17: Renewal of the BP Sharesave UK Plan 2001
|11,798,066,613
|98.94
|126,207,453
|1.06
|11,924,274,066
|61.08%
|61,543,949
|Resolution 18: Political donations and political expenditure
|11,638,254,421
|97.55
|292,192,818
|2.45
|11,930,447,239
|61.11%
|55,370,527
|Resolution 19: Limited authority to allot shares up to a specified amount
|11,365,262,872
|95.25
|567,087,208
|4.75
|11,932,350,080
|61.12%
|53,479,307
|Resolution 20: Special resolution: Authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights
|11,750,475,006
|98.71
|153,527,693
|1.29
|11,904,002,699
|60.98%
|81,825,689
|Resolution 21: Special resolution: Additional authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights
|11,463,506,845
|96.29
|441,630,811
|3.71
|11,905,137,656
|60.98%
|80,690,782
|Resolution 22: Special resolution: Share buyback
|11,746,635,916
|98.42
|188,156,921
|1.58
|11,934,792,837
|61.13%
|51,031,941
|Resolution 23: Special resolution: Notice of general meetings
|11,014,542,918
|92.22
|929,145,322
|7.78
|11,943,688,240
|61.18%
|42,142,449
|Resolution 24: Special resolution: Follow This shareholder resolution on climate change targets
|1,765,833,694
|14.86
|10,118,016,838
|85.14
|11,883,850,532
|60.87%
|101,979,681
* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 19,522,131,901
Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.
** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.
