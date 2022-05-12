Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / AGM 2022 poll results
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

12.05.2022 / 20:40
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c

AGM 2022 poll results

BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022 and announces the results of the voting below.

   
Votes
For		  
 
%		  
Votes
Against		  
%		 Total Votes Cast (excluding withheld) % of issued share capital voted*
 		  
Votes Withheld**
Resolution 1: Report and accounts 11,888,811,888 99.63 43,967,714
 		 0.37
 		 11,932,779,602
 		 61.12%
 		 53,028,472
 
Resolution 2: Directors' remuneration report  11,117,563,056 94.36 665,022,090 5.64 11,782,585,146 60.36% 203,221,922
Resolution 3: "Net Zero - from ambition to action" report 10,243,411,197 88.53 1,327,625,024 11.47 11,571,036,221 59.27% 414,773,596
Resolution 4: To re-elect Mr H Lund as a director 11,522,425,313 96.56 410,700,046 3.44 11,933,125,359 61.13% 52,672,313
Resolution 5: To re-elect Mr B Looney as a director 11,782,025,805 98.69 156,794,718 1.31 11,938,820,523 61.16% 46,983,844
Resolution 6: To re-elect Mr M Auchincloss as a director 11,791,571,084 98.78 145,700,050 1.22 11,937,271,134 61.15% 48,544,835
Resolution 7: To re-elect Mrs P R Reynolds as a director 11,388,720,684 95.42 547,004,247 4.58 11,935,724,931 61.14% 50,091,676
Resolution 8: To re-elect Miss P Daley as a director 11,775,967,983 98.66 159,440,873 1.34 11,935,408,856 61.14% 50,404,614
Resolution 9: To re-elect Mrs M B Meyer as a director 11,571,670,836 97.90 247,989,413 2.10 11,819,660,249 60.54% 166,155,721
Resolution 10: To re-elect Sir J Sawers as a director 11,572,408,331 96.96 362,567,294 3.04 11,934,975,625 61.14% 50,842,596
Resolution 11: To re-elect Mr T Morzaria as a director 11,795,665,999 98.83 139,322,205 1.17 11,934,988,204 61.14% 50,827,765
Resolution 12: To re-elect Mrs K Richardson as a director 10,794,224,268 90.43 1,141,764,905 9.57 11,935,989,173 61.14% 49,826,797
Resolution 13: To re-elect Dr J Teyssen as a director 11,748,126,515 98.44 186,660,015 1.56 11,934,786,530 61.13% 51,029,439
Resolution 14: Reappointment of auditor  11,908,406,408 99.69 37,233,981 0.31 11,945,640,389 61.19% 40,185,810
Resolution 15: Remuneration of auditor  11,890,464,940 99.63 43,701,452 0.37 11,934,166,392 61.13% 51,657,005
Resolution 16: Renewal of the BP ShareMatch UK Plan 2001 11,833,757,590 99.23 91,540,475 0.77 11,925,298,065 61.09% 60,531,313
Resolution 17: Renewal of the BP Sharesave UK Plan 2001  11,798,066,613 98.94 126,207,453 1.06 11,924,274,066 61.08% 61,543,949
Resolution 18: Political donations and political expenditure 11,638,254,421 97.55 292,192,818 2.45 11,930,447,239 61.11% 55,370,527
Resolution 19: Limited authority to allot shares up to a specified amount  11,365,262,872 95.25 567,087,208 4.75 11,932,350,080 61.12% 53,479,307
Resolution 20: Special resolution: Authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights 11,750,475,006 98.71 153,527,693 1.29 11,904,002,699 60.98% 81,825,689
Resolution 21: Special resolution:  Additional authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights  11,463,506,845 96.29 441,630,811 3.71 11,905,137,656 60.98% 80,690,782
Resolution 22:  Special resolution: Share buyback 11,746,635,916 98.42 188,156,921 1.58 11,934,792,837 61.13% 51,031,941
Resolution 23:  Special resolution: Notice of general meetings 11,014,542,918 92.22 929,145,322 7.78 11,943,688,240 61.18% 42,142,449
Resolution 24: Special resolution: Follow This shareholder resolution on climate change targets 1,765,833,694 14.86 10,118,016,838 85.14 11,883,850,532 60.87% 101,979,681

  

*   Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares:   19,522,131,901

    Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.

** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1351533  12.05.2022 

