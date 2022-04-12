Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
12.04.2022 19:30:04

DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.75 CHF 0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares

12.04.2022 / 19:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 12 April 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 6,100,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 8 February 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,100,000 2,000,000 1,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 397.9500 397.9500 397.9000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 388.4500 388.5500 388.5000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 394.3105 394.3069 394.3227

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 394.3105 3,100,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 394.3069 2,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 394.3227 1,000,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1792I_1-2022-4-12.pdf

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


12.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1326785  12.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326785&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07.04.22 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.04.22 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
06.04.22 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.04.22 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.03.22 BP Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich der Markt der Strukturierten Produkte seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Die Umsätze bei den Strukturierten Produkten sind im ersten Quartal zurückgegangen, obwohl sich die Volatilität an den Märkten erhöht hat. Diese Entwicklung war nicht unbedingt zu erwarten. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, wie Derivate zurzeit abschneiden. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Partizipationsprodukte. Desweitern spricht Serge Nussbaumer über die Swiss Derivative Awards 2022 und berichtet, welche spannende und innovative Ansätze dort ausgezeichnet wurden.

Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:48 Vontobel: Tanker statt Pipelines - Liquefied Natural Gas als Alternative?
16:24 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:50 Plug Power mit Expansionsplänen
09:25 Marktüberblick: DAX mit roten Vorzeichen
08:47 SMI trotzt allen Unsicherheiten
08.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
07.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Partners Group Holding AG
07.04.22 Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

