Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’353 0.1%  SPI 15’753 0.0%  Dow 34’881 -0.1%  DAX 14’398 -0.8%  Euro 1.0148 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’910 -1.1%  Gold 1’928 -0.3%  Bitcoin 42’362 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9285 0.2%  Öl 107.7 -0.3% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.04.2022 17:15:03

DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP
4.62 CHF 1.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Additional Listing
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

05.04.2022 / 17:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 April 2022

BP p.l.c.
Share issuance

BP p.l.c. announces that it will issue and allot 165,105,654 ordinary shares in connection with the merger of BP Midstream RTMS LLC with and into BP Midstream Partners LP. The issuance of the new ordinary shares is subject to an application for the admission of those shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on 6 April 2022.

The number of ordinary shares in issue after this admission will be 20,643,650,955 of which 1,034,433,759 are held as treasury shares leaving a balance of 19,609,217,196 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.25 per share, each with one vote and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held and the total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. will be 19,614,299,696.

These new ordinary shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of US$0.25 each in BP p.l.c., including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of issue.
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


05.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1321013  05.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1321013&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
04.04.22 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.03.22 BP Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.03.22 BP Overweight Morgan Stanley
10.03.22 BP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.22 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Märkte weiterhin ohne klare Richtung | BX Swiss TV

Es geht weiterhin auf und ab an den Märkten, ohne dass sich eine klare Richtung finden lässt.

Die Marktteilnehmer sind sicher, dass Kriegs- und Inflationsdaten weiterhin das Geschehen bestimmen werden. Auch wenn sich eine gewisse Gewohnheit eingeschlichen hat, wird die Volatilität weiterhin hoch bleiben. Wie der Start in die aktuelle Handelswoche verlief und welche Daten man für die kommende Woche im Blick haben sollte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 05. April: Märkte weiterhin ohne klare Richtung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:09 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:04 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walt Disney Co
14:45 Ryanair wird konkreter – Aktie steigt
10:03 Vontobel: derimail - Kräftiger Rückenwind bei Twitter - BRC auf Technologiewerte
09:53 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero erfreut mit Ausblick
08:31 SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
05:50 Marktupdate 05. April: Märkte weiterhin ohne klare Richtung | BX Swiss TV
04.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’950.84 15.49 SMIUBU
Short 13’079.92 13.31 FSSMPU
Short 13’770.86 7.60 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’349.68 05.04.2022 17:16:05
Long 11’803.47 18.95 PSSMCU
Long 11’562.13 13.84 PSSMDU
Long 10’971.30 8.35 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie letztlich stark: Novartis ändert Konzernstruktur - Stärkeres Wachstum beabsichtigt
CS-Aktie schliesst fester: Credit Suisse stellt sich Fragen zu "Greensill" und "Suisse Secrets" - Ethos beharrt auf Sonderprüfung
Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich im Plus
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger springt an
Ukraine-Krieg bleibt Anlegerthema: US-Börsen schwächeln -- SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX auf rotem Terrain-- Börse in Japan schliesst etwas fester
Idorsia-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Plus: Wirksamkeit von Clazosentan durch neue Daten belegt
Robinhood-Aktie: Robinhoods Krypto-Chef tritt zurück und gründet eigenes Startup
Twitter-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Tesla-Chef Musk steigt im grossen Stil bei Twitter ein
SoftwareONE-Aktie steigt: SoftwareONE verkauft Anteile an Crayon Group - 4,4 Millionen Crayon-Aktien platziert
Roche-Aktie schliesst stärker: Roche mit weiteren positiven Daten für MS-Mittel Ocrevus - Corona-Behandlung erhält "Priority Review"-Status des FDA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit