25.04.2022 10:30:35

DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

BASF
53.29 CHF -1.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

25.04.2022 / 10:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 15th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen - April 25, 2022 - In the period from April 19, 2022 until and including April 22, 2022 a number of 378,615 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
04/19/2022 96,301 51.9118
04/20/2022 94,930 52.6685
04/21/2022 93,004 53.7607
04/22/2022 94,380 52.9738
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including April 22, 2022 amounts to a number of 14,818,375 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1334241  25.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334241&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

