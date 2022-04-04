Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
04.04.2022 10:52:07

DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

BASF
53.50 CHF 1.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

04.04.2022 / 10:52
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 12th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen - April 4, 2022 - In the period from March 28, 2022 until and including April 1, 2022 a number of 468,870 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
03/28/2022 93,672 53.3675
03/29/2022 91,505 54.6364
03/30/2022 93,567 53.4348
03/31/2022 94,773 52.7561
04/01/2022 95,353 52.4330
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including April 1, 2022 amounts to a number of 13,561,383 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1319385  04.04.2022 

