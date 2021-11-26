|
26.11.2021 11:11:21
DGAP-CMS: Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG
/ share buyback 3rd Interim and Final Report
Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - share buyback 3rd Interim and Final Report
On November 05, 2021 Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of November 04, 2021 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Between November 22 and November 25, 2021, a total of 4,800 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back.
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.
In the period from November 22, 2021 to November 25, 2021 the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 05, 2021 through, and including, November 25, 2021 amounts to 18,000.
This completes the share buyback relating to the employee stock option plan.
The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.
Hamburg, November 2021
Aurubis AG
The Executive Board
26.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1252232 26.11.2021