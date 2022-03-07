SMI 10’998 -2.7%  SPI 13’896 -2.8%  Dow 33’615 -0.5%  DAX 12’672 -3.2%  Euro 1.0008 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’471 -2.4%  Gold 2’001 1.3%  Bitcoin 35’202 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9257 0.9%  Öl 125.8 6.6% 
Aroundtown Aktie [Valor: 38311137 / ISIN: LU1673108939]
DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown
6.92 CHF -5.01%
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 50 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

07.03.2022 / 11:26
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 50 Interim Announcement

In the period from 28 February 2022 up to and including 4 March 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,904,553 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
28.02.2022 278,657 5.44206
01.03.2022 258,845 5.36092
02.03.2022 281,724 5.25462
03.03.2022 257,366 5.27912
04.03.2022 827,961 4.99826
In total 1,904,553 5.18836
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 7 March 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


07.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1296003  07.03.2022 

