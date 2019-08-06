Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052
Munich, August 06, 2019
In the period from July 29th, 2019 to, and including, July 30th, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 188,607 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, July 30, 2019 amounts to 7,286,802 .
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com)
