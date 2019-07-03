DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, July 03, 2019

In the period from June 24, 2019 to, and including, June 28,

2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 421,814 shares within the

framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by

the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)

Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



06/24/2019 74,935 212.6374

06/25/2019 87,033 212.0639

06/26/2019 38,103 212.5235

06/27/2019 142,066 210.8301

06/28/2019 79,677 210.2366



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, June 28, 2019

amounts to 6,235,443.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).