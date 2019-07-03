<
03.07.2019 13:17:16

DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

03.07.2019 / 13:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, July 03, 2019
In the period from June 24, 2019 to, and including, June 28,
2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 421,814 shares within the
framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by
the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)
Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
 
Date        Number of shares   Average price (EUR)
 
06/24/2019  74,935    212.6374
06/25/2019  87,033    212.0639
06/26/2019  38,103    212.5235
06/27/2019  142,066    210.8301
06/28/2019  79,677    210.2366

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, June 28, 2019
amounts to 6,235,443.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).

03.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

835481  03.07.2019 

