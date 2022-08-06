|
06.08.2022 13:14:08
DGAP-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 5 August 2022, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 10-Q report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Adtran website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx
