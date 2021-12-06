SMI 12’301 1.0%  SPI 15’679 0.9%  Dow 34’580 -0.2%  DAX 15’258 0.6%  Euro 1.0415 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’111 0.8%  Gold 1’777 -0.3%  Bitcoin 44’825 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9226 0.5%  Öl 71.8 2.4% 
ad pepper media International Aktie [Valor: 1129795 / ISIN: NL0000238145]
06.12.2021 14:00:20

DGAP-CMS: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

ad pepper media International
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ad pepper media International N.V. / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

06.12.2021 / 14:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 14th Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 6 December 2021

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 29 November 2021 and 3 December 2021, a total of 16,141 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
29.11.2021 2,928 4.7077 13,784.10
30.11.2021 2,853 4.7000 13,409.10
01.12.2021 3,164 4.7852 15,140.32
02.12.2021 3,362 4.9866 16,765.08
03.12.2021 3,834 5.0035 19,183.30
Total 16,141 4.8499 78,281.30
 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 3 December 2021 amounts to 157,824.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com


06.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1254493  06.12.2021 

