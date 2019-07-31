|
31.07.2019 11:09:16
DGAP-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 English: https://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/
31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|5th Floor One New Change
|EC4M 9AF London
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.zeal-network.co.uk
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
849543 31.07.2019