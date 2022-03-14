Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’609 1.0%  SPI 14’763 1.0%  Dow 32’944 -0.7%  DAX 14’011 2.8%  Euro 1.0245 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’761 2.0%  Gold 1’957 -1.3%  Bitcoin 36’446 3.0%  Dollar 0.9353 0.0%  Öl 107.3 -4.3% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Westwing Aktie [Valor: 43911063 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2022 12:15:54

DGAP-AFR: Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Westwing
14.53 EUR -9.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Westwing Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.03.2022 / 12:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/German/3100/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/3100/reports.html

14.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1301791  14.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1301791&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Westwing AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten