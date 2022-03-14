|
DGAP-AFR: Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Westwing Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Westwing Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/German/3100/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/3100/reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
