Vulcan Energy Resources Aktie [Valor: 51215666 / ISIN: AU0000066086]
18.07.2022 10:42:24

DGAP-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Vulcan Energy Resources
3.99 EUR 2.05%
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.07.2022 / 10:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2022
Address: http://annualreport.v-er.eu

18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
