DGAP-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



09.03.2022 / 19:15

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 10, 2022

Address:

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 10, 2022Address: https://v-er.eu/announcements/

09.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

