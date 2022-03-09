|
09.03.2022 19:15:03
DGAP-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2022
Address: https://v-er.eu/announcements/
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
09.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
|6000 Perth
|Australia
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1298859 09.03.2022
Werbung