DGAP-AFR: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022

Address:

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 28, 2022Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2022_d.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 28, 2022Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2022_e.pdf

