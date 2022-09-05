Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'780 -1.0%  SPI 13'866 -1.1%  Dow 31'318 -1.1%  DAX 12'748 -2.3%  Euro 0.9746 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'478 -1.9%  Gold 1'715 0.1%  Bitcoin 19'404 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9815 -0.1%  Öl 93.3 1.2% 
0 CHF Kommission

Volkswagen Aktie [Symbol: VW-V / Valor: 352781]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.09.2022 12:02:54

DGAP-AFR: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Volkswagen
141.64 CHF 0.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.09.2022 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2022_d.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2022_e.pdf

05.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1435221  05.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435221&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten