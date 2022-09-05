|
05.09.2022 12:02:54
DGAP-AFR: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
Volkswagen
141.64 CHF 0.50%
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2022_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2022_e.pdf
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
05.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Berliner Ring 2
|38440 Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.volkswagenag.com/ir
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1435221 05.09.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung