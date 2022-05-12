|
DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022
Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022
Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/
12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
