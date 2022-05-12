Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’376 -1.5%  SPI 14’605 -1.6%  Dow 31’834 -1.0%  DAX 13’560 -2.0%  Euro 1.0367 -0.8%  EStoxx50 3’567 -2.2%  Gold 1’843 -0.5%  Bitcoin 28’351 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9972 0.3%  Öl 105.7 -1.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

USU Software Aktie [Valor: 1936713 / ISIN: DE000A0BVU28]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.05.2022 13:54:54

DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

USU Software
25.30 CHF -20.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12.05.2022 / 13:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022
Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022
Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/

12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1351189  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351189&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu USU Software AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen