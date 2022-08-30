Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
tmc Content Group Aktie
30.08.2022 10:28:28

DGAP-AFR: tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

tmc Content Group
0.10 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: tmc Content Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.08.2022 / 10:28 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tmc Content Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: http://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/HJB2022.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: http://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/HJB2022.pdf

30.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: tmc Content Group AG
Poststrasse 24
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.contentgroup.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1431097  30.08.2022 CET/CEST

