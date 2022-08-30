|
30.08.2022 10:28:28
DGAP-AFR: tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: tmc Content Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tmc Content Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: http://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/HJB2022.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: http://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/HJB2022.pdf
30.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tmc Content Group AG
|Poststrasse 24
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.contentgroup.ch
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1431097 30.08.2022 CET/CEST
