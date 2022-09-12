Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
The Social Chain Aktie [Valor: 23561784 / ISIN: DE000A1YC996]
12.09.2022 18:05:37

DGAP-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The Social Chain
6.38 EUR 3.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: The Social Chain AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.09.2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Social Chain AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://socialchain.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://socialchain.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1420639  12.09.2022 CET/CEST

