|
12.09.2022 18:05:37
DGAP-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: The Social Chain AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
The Social Chain AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://socialchain.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://socialchain.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Social Chain AG
|Gormannstraße 22
|10119 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.socialchain.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1420639 12.09.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu The Social Chain AG
|
18:05
|DGAP-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
18:05
|DGAP-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
24.08.22
|DGAP-PVR: The Social Chain AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english (EQS Group)