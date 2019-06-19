<
19.06.2019 15:32:53

DGAP-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.06.2019 / 15:32
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 07, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: May 07, 2020 German: https://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE English: https://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en


19.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

827605  19.06.2019 

