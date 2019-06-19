|
19.06.2019 15:32:53
DGAP-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 07, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: May 07, 2020 German: https://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE English: https://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en
19.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
827605 19.06.2019