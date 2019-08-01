01.08.2019 10:00:12

DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SLM Solutions Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLM Solutions Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://slm-solutions.com/investor-relations/financial-reports


Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

 
