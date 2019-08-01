|
01.08.2019 10:00:12
DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SLM Solutions Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SLM Solutions Group AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://slm-solutions.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
01.08.2019
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
End of News
DGAP News Service
|
848689 01.08.2019
