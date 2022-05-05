Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’990 0.9%  SPI 15’412 0.9%  Dow 34’061 2.8%  DAX 14’230 1.9%  Euro 1.0353 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’788 1.7%  Gold 1’893 0.6%  Bitcoin 38’669 0.1%  Dollar 0.9773 0.5%  Öl 110.4 0.2% 
1 Aktie gratis

RWE Aktie [Valor: 1158883 / ISIN: DE0007037129]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.05.2022 09:46:34

DGAP-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

RWE
41.37 CHF 2.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.05.2022 / 09:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-2022

05.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1344477  05.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1344477&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen