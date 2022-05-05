|
05.05.2022 09:46:34
DGAP-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-2022
05.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1344477 05.05.2022
