19.07.2019 13:10:21
DGAP-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 31, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 31, 2019 German: http://about.puma.com/de-de/investor-relations/financial-reports English: http://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
