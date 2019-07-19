DGAP-AFR: PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.07.2019 / 13:10

PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 31, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 31, 2019 German: http://about.puma.com/de-de/investor-relations/financial-reports English: http://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

