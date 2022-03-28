|
28.03.2022 08:19:59
DGAP-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1308529 28.03.2022
