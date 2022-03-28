Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’122 -0.1%  SPI 15’448 -0.2%  Dow 34’861 0.4%  DAX 14’306 0.2%  Euro 1.0236 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’868 0.1%  Gold 1’937 -1.1%  Bitcoin 43’809 0.5%  Dollar 0.9340 0.4%  Öl 116.6 -2.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Aktie [Valor: 21967295 / ISIN: DE000PSM7770]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.03.2022 08:19:59

DGAP-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ProSiebenSat.1 Media
14.50 CHF 0.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.03.2022 / 08:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results

28.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1308529  28.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308529&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten