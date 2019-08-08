|
08.08.2019 11:10:01
DGAP-AFR: NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST HANDEL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2019 German: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORDWEST Handel AG
|Robert-Schuman-Straße 17
|44263 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordwest.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
854341 08.08.2019
Nachrichten zu NORDWEST HANDEL AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NORDWEST HANDEL AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}