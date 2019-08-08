<
08.08.2019 11:10:01

DGAP-AFR: NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST HANDEL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.08.2019 / 11:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2019 German: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORDWEST Handel AG
Robert-Schuman-Straße 17
44263 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.nordwest.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

854341  08.08.2019 

