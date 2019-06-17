<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.06.2019 14:51:57

DGAP-AFR: MEDION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MEDION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MEDION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.06.2019 / 14:51
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130229 59.00 % 8.50 %
ABB / Geberit / Swisscom 47335225 65.00 % 7.92 %
Geberit / LafargeHolcim / Lonza 48130230 59.00 % 7.50 %

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: June 28, 2019 German: http://www.medion.com/investor/meldungen_berichte/


17.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MEDION AG
Am Zehnthof 77
45307 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.medion.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

825847  17.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=825847&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu MEDION AGmehr Nachrichten