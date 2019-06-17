|
17.06.2019 14:51:57
DGAP-AFR: MEDION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MEDION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MEDION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: June 28, 2019 German: http://www.medion.com/investor/meldungen_berichte/
|English
|MEDION AG
|Am Zehnthof 77
|45307 Essen
|Germany
|www.medion.com
