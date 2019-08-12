<
12.08.2019 10:43:21

DGAP-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.08.2019 / 10:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 23, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 23, 2019 German: https://www.mbb.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.mbb.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

12.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

855695  12.08.2019 

