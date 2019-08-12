|
DGAP-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 23, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 23, 2019 German: https://www.mbb.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.mbb.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
