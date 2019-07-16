|
16.07.2019 15:24:13
DGAP-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 31, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 31, 2019 German: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html
16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|L-6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
842067 16.07.2019