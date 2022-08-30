Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Klassik Radio Aktie
30.08.2022 18:35:05

DGAP-AFR: Klassik Radio AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Klassik Radio
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Klassik Radio AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Klassik Radio AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.08.2022 / 18:35 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Klassik Radio AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://www.klassikradio.de/ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte

30.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Klassik Radio AG
Fuggerstraße 12
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.klassikradioag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1431661  30.08.2022 CET/CEST

