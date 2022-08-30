|
30.08.2022 18:35:05
DGAP-AFR: Klassik Radio AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Klassik Radio AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Klassik Radio AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://www.klassikradio.de/ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte
30.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Klassik Radio AG
|Fuggerstraße 12
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.klassikradioag.de
