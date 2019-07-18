+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
18.07.2019 09:51:38

DGAP-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.07.2019 / 09:51
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019 German: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports/ English: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports/


18.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

843079  18.07.2019 

