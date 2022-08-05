Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’123 -0.7%  SPI 14’415 -0.8%  Dow 32’706 -0.1%  DAX 13’574 -0.7%  Euro 0.9790 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’725 -0.8%  Gold 1’776 -0.9%  Bitcoin 22’032 1.9%  Dollar 0.9616 0.7%  Öl 95.0 1.5% 
0 CHF Kommission

KATEK Aktie [Valor: 111271399 / ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.08.2022 19:25:55

DGAP-AFR: KATEK SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

KATEK
18.50 EUR -0.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KATEK SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KATEK SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2022 / 19:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KATEK SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://katek-group.de/investor-relations-bereich/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://katek-group.de/investor-relations-section/reports/?lang=en

05.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KATEK SE
Promenadeplatz 12
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.katek-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1413847  05.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413847&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu KATEK SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen