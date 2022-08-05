|
05.08.2022 19:25:55
DGAP-AFR: KATEK SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KATEK SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KATEK SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://katek-group.de/investor-relations-bereich/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://katek-group.de/investor-relations-section/reports/?lang=en
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KATEK SE
|Promenadeplatz 12
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.katek-group.com
|
1413847 05.08.2022
