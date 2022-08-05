DGAP-AFR: KATEK SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KATEK SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KATEK SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 12, 2022Address: https://katek-group.de/investor-relations-bereich/berichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 12, 2022Address: https://katek-group.de/investor-relations-section/reports/?lang=en

