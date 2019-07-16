|
16.07.2019 10:46:37
DGAP-AFR: INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Intershop Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Intershop Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019 German: https://www.intershop.com/de/finanzberichte English: https://www.intershop.com/en/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|Intershop Tower
|07740 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
