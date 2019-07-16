+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.07.2019 10:46:37

DGAP-AFR: INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Intershop Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.07.2019 / 10:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Intershop Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48130447 55.00 % 8.50 %
Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Sika AG 48130448 69.00 % 8.25 %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48130424 49.00 % 8.20 %

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019 German: https://www.intershop.com/de/finanzberichte English: https://www.intershop.com/en/financial-reports


16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Tower
07740 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841885  16.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Intershop Communicationsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intershop Communicationsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Marktidee: Bayer – Pullback beendet?
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Produkte mit Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
08:52
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
06:15
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Bullen hatten weiter das Sagen / ABB – Letzter Test der wichtigen Unterstützung?
15.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Richemont , Schindler Holding AG, Lonza Group AG
15.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intershop Communications 1.46 -0.20% Intershop Communications

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Google könnte Amazon mit weiterem Zukauf bald abhängen
Sind Kryptowährungen in Singapur bald nicht mehr steuerpflichtig?
US-Börsen nach neuen Rekorden etwas fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich etwas höher
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VP Bank steigert Halbjahresgewinn um rund 20 Prozent - Aktie profitiert
LLB erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt
SMI legt etwas zu -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
Deshalb steigt der Eurokurs wieder - auch zum Franken höher
Ölpreise kurzfristig unterstützt, langfristig droht Gegenwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt etwas zu -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Am Dienstag kann der heimische Aktienmarkt ins Plus drehen. Der DAX pendelt derweil um die Nulllinie. Asiens Börsen finden derweil keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB