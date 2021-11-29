|
29.11.2021 10:37:20
DGAP-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 29, 2021
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/?redirId=134813#annual-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 29, 2021
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/?redirId=134813#annual-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 29, 2021
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/?redirId=134814#annual-reports
29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1252512 29.11.2021