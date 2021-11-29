SMI 12’196 0.0%  SPI 15’614 0.1%  Dow 34’899 -2.5%  DAX 15’323 0.4%  Euro 1.0433 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’120 0.8%  Gold 1’798 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’605 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9247 0.1%  Öl 75.7 3.9% 

Infineon Aktie [Valor: 1038049 / ISIN: DE0006231004]
29.11.2021 10:37:20

DGAP-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.11.2021 / 10:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 29, 2021
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/?redirId=134813#annual-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 29, 2021
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/?redirId=134813#annual-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 29, 2021
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/?redirId=134814#annual-reports

29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252512  29.11.2021 

