19.07.2019 10:07:38

DGAP-AFR: HolidayCheck Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HolidayCheck Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HolidayCheck Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.07.2019 / 10:07
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HolidayCheck Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 23, 2019 German: https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/ English: https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-reports/?lang=en


19.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

843839  19.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843839&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
