19.07.2019 10:07:38
DGAP-AFR: HolidayCheck Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HolidayCheck Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HolidayCheck Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 23, 2019 German: https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/ English: https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-reports/?lang=en
19.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|HolidayCheck Group AG
|Neumarkter Str. 61
|81673 München
|Germany
|www.holidaycheckgroup.com
|DGAP News Service
843839 19.07.2019
