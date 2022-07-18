Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
HelloFresh Aktie [Valor: 38694957 / ISIN: DE000A161408]
18.07.2022 22:52:24

DGAP-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.07.2022 / 22:52
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html

18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1400479  18.07.2022 

