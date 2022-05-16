|
16.05.2022 17:00:15
DGAP-AFR: HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG
HeidelbergCement
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HeidelbergCement AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HeidelbergCement AG hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Payment report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 17, 2022
Address: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 17, 2022
Address: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations
Language:
English
Company:
HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet:
www.heidelbergcement.com
