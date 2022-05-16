Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
HeidelbergCement Aktie [Valor: 335740 / ISIN: DE0006047004]
16.05.2022 17:00:15

DGAP-AFR: HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

HeidelbergCement
56.39 CHF -0.62%
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HeidelbergCement AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

16.05.2022 / 17:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HeidelbergCement AG hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Payment report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 17, 2022
Address: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 17, 2022
Address: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations

16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1353675  16.05.2022 

