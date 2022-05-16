DGAP-AFR: HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HeidelbergCement AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG



16.05.2022 / 17:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Payment report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 17, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 17, 2022

Address:

HeidelbergCement AG hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 17, 2022Address: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 17, 2022Address: https://www.heidelbergcement.com/en/reports-and-presentations

16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

