30.03.2022 07:30:26
DGAP-AFR: GSW Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GSW Immobilien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GSW Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2022
Address: https://gsw.ag/websites/gswimmobilien/German/30/berichte-_-publikationen.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2022
Address: https://gsw.ag/websites/gswimmobilien/German/30/berichte-_-publikationen.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GSW Immobilien AG
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gsw.ag
