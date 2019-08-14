|
14.08.2019 10:00:02
DGAP-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 21, 2019 English: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/websites/globalfashion/English/1030/publications.html
14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|
857423 14.08.2019
