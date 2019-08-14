<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.08.2019 10:00:02

DGAP-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.08.2019 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Georg Fischer AG / Sika AG / Straumann Hldg. AG 48927402 69.00 % 8.30 %
Alphabet Inc. (C) / Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 48927403 59.00 % 8.20 %
Logitech International SA / Sunrise Communications AG 48927404 69.00 % 7.80 %

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 21, 2019 English: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/websites/globalfashion/English/1030/publications.html


14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857423  14.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857423&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:27
DAX: Rally vom Support
08:46
SMI nach Achterbahnfahrt fester
06:23
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen / Julius Bär – Wichtiger Support getroffen
13.08.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Global Fashion Group (GFG) 3.27 -1.79% Global Fashion Group (GFG)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: USA wollen Erhebung von Strafzöllen auf manche chinesische Waren verschieben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Umfrage: Merkel sympathischste Politikerin
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Etihad Airways setzt auf Schweizer Blockchain-Unternehmen
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Swiss Life-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Life steigert im Halbjahr unerwartet Betriebsgewinn
Vorsicht trotz Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI stabil -- DAX schwächelt -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich in Grün
Darum verlieren Euro und Dollar etwas zum Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsicht trotz Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI stabil -- DAX schwächelt -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Mittwoch kaum von der Stelle. Anleger auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett zeigen sich verhalten. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien geht es zur Wochenmitte bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB