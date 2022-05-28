|
DGAP-AFR: GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/German/4100/geschaeftsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/English/4100/annual-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
