GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber Aktie [Valor: 51030601 / ISIN: DE000A255G36]
28.05.2022 18:25:11

DGAP-AFR: GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber
23.00 EUR 11.65%
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.05.2022 / 18:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/German/4100/geschaeftsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/English/4100/annual-reports.html

28.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1363445  28.05.2022 

