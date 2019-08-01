|
DGAP-AFR: FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIWO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 German: http://www.friwo-ag.de
