<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.08.2019 11:36:03

DGAP-AFR: FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIWO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.08.2019 / 11:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 German: http://www.friwo-ag.de

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Deutsche Lufthansa AG / SAP SE / Siemens AG 48927248 59.00 % 7.50 %
Citigroup Inc. / JPMorgan Chase & Co. / Wells Fargo & Co. 48927249 69.00 % 7.30 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 48927247 55.00 % 7.30 %


01.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FRIWO AG
Von-Liebig-Straße 11
48346 Ostbevern
Germany
Internet: www.friwo-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

850301  01.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=850301&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu FRIWO AGmehr Nachrichten