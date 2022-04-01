|
01.04.2022 14:15:07
DGAP-AFR: FCR Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FCR Immobilien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FCR Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022
Address: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FCR Immobilien AG
|Kirchplatz 1
|82049 Pullach im Isartal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fcr-immobilien.de
|
